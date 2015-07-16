Prayer Petition to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

Ave Maria Meditations
A PRAYER TO THE BLESSED VIRGIN: OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL
Most beautiful Flower of Mount Carmel, Fruitful Vine, Splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me this my necessity. Star of the Sea, help me and show me herein you are my Mother.
Holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart, to succor me in this necessity; there are none that can withstand your power. O, show me herein you are my Mother.
O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee. (3 times)
Sweet Mother, I place this cause in your hands…
Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel is July 16th
Dear Mother Mary ,
Thank you very much. You have bless me with this job and i would like to thanks every one who had prayed for me. Mother Mary bless me that i do my good performance and make me success in my work and all my staffs and my superiors likes my work. Thank you