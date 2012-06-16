O Immaculata!

Ave Maria Meditations

“May the life of the Immaculate take possession of us ever more, day by day, hour by hour, moment by moment, and this without any limitation, growing, in the same way, in every soul that exists and will exist for all time: behold our beloved ideal.”

Daily Renewal of Total Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary:

Immaculata, Queen and Mother of the Church, I renew my consecration to you this day and for always, so that you may use me for the coming of the Kingdom of Jesus in the whole world. To this end, I offer you all my prayers, actions, and sacrifices of this day. Amen.

+ St. Maximilian Kolbe