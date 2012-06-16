O Immaculata!

Ave Maria Meditations
“May the life of the Immaculate take possession of us ever more, day by day, hour by hour, moment by moment, and this without any limitation, growing, in the same way, in every soul that exists and will exist for all time: behold our beloved ideal.”
Daily Renewal of Total Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary:
Immaculata, Queen and Mother of the Church, I renew my consecration to you this day and for always, so that you may use me for the coming of the Kingdom of Jesus in the whole world. To this end, I offer you all my prayers, actions, and sacrifices of this day. Amen.
+ St. Maximilian Kolbe
Join the discussion 2 Comments
~ the Hoods & their Women in the V.O.P.
they love La Conquistadora
in the Barrio they know Her & when She come ’round
they fall down on their knees & the devil flees,
the sound of the wind from the wings of the Angels
that surround her
but there’s nowhere to run,
& there’s nowhere to hide….
so the devil get outta the way
HERE COMES LA CONQUISTADORA,
HERE COMES LA CONQUISTADORA!!
Veni, Immaculata!!
standing on a cresent moon w/ an infant Boy in her arms,
the Woman clothed in Light is not greater than the Sun, no,
w/a crown of stars on her head yo,
watch out here they come
& the devil run but there’s nowhere to hide
so the devil get outta the way…
HERE COMES LA CONQUISTADORA,
HERE COMES LA CONQUISTADORA!!
Veni, Immaculata!! ~
http://alidarohr.bandcamp.com/track/la-conquistadora
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed!
Very helpful info specifically the final phase 🙂 I take care of such info
a lot. I was seeking this particular info for a very lengthy time.
Thanks and best of luck.