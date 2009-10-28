St. Jude: a Saint for “Impossible Causes”

One Minute Meditation





St. Jude Thaddeus is the patron saint of impossible causes. We turn to St. Jude in times of despair and seemingly hopeless causes, including depression, grieving, unemployment, and sickness, and ask for his intercession.





A Prayer for the intercession of St. Jude (Feast Day is October 28th)

+

MOST HOLY APOSTLE ST. JUDE THADDEUS faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the name of the traitor who delivered your beloved Master into the hands of the enemies has caused you to be forgotten by many, but the Church honors and invokes you universally as the patron of hopeless cases and of things despaired of. Pray for me who am so needy; make use, I implore you of that particular privilege accorded to you to bring visible and speedy help where help is almost despaired. Come to my assistance in this great need that I may receive the consolations and succor of heaven in all my necessities, tribulations and sufferings particularly (here mention your petition) and that I may bless God with you and all the elect throughout eternity. I promise you, O blessed Jude to be ever mindful of this great favor, and I will never cease to honor you as my special and powerful patron and to do all in my power to encourage devotion to you. Amen.





St. Jude is often shown holding an image of Christ in his hand. Many times there is a flame of fire above his head showing the Pentecostal descent of the Holy Spirit upon him and also he is often shown carrying a club for tradition has it that he was clubbed to death in his martyrdom. St. Jude, pray for us!



