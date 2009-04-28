p = 4225

April 28 – St. Pio Daily – Double Crucifixion

April 28, 2009

April's Theme: Vices

“To the crucifixion of the flesh is united the crucifixion of the vices and of concupiscence. Now, the vices are all sinful habits; the concupiscence is the passions. It is necessary to constantly mortify and crucify both one and the other so that they do not drive the flesh to sin: who limits himself only to mortification of the flesh is similar to that fool who builds without a foundation…

Tags:

  • joanmariebernadette says:
    August 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    “Ave Maria!— April’s Theme: Vices”. This is August, but what a good reminder for every day. As it was said (by someone): Most souls are lost because of sins regarding impurity of the body.
    Thank you.

